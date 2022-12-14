ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student is in custody Wednesday after the Albuquerque Public School district says his gun accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors.

APS says the student took off running after the gun was discharged. The school was put on shelter-in-place for about 1.5 hours.

The student was eventually arrested at a nearby park. APS says the student may face federal charges for bringing a gun onto campus. No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story.