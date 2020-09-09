Strong winds force Albuquerque restaurants to close outdoor patios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wind is creating big problems for restaurants already facing challenges due to the pandemic. As the wind started to pick up Tuesday, the patios had to close.

With these crazy wind gusts, it looks like birds will be the only ones enjoying the patio at Sadie’s on Academy and San Mateo for the time being. “As long as the weather’s good. But the problem we have, we have heat. We got wind. We got rain. The next two days we might even have snow,” says owner, Roger Erker.

Because of wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, owner Roger Erker says he only had one choice. He decided to close up both of his patios. While patio dining is what Eve Vetoujski and Josh Martinez prefer, Tuesday’s weather had other plans for them. “Our first choice would always be patio dining, but seeing the wind we were like, we have to get inside,” she says.

“We do feel like they took the right measures to make sure people feel safe even dining inside,” says Martinez.

Sadie’s isn’t the only one. Just across the street at Trombino’s Bistro Italian, owner Ray Trombino also had to make a decision about his patio. “It’s blowing leaves and everything right through the patio. We don’t think we’d be able to serve our customers good,” he says.

While he just put up his patio a few weeks ago, he says if the weather continues like this, he might have to take it down for good. For the time being, Trombino says he is here to serve his guests. “We are here to service our customers, and if they want to sit out in the tent, we will service them out there,” he says.

As if restaurant owners like Trombino and Erker haven’t been through enough this year, both can agree on the same thing. “2020 is the new curse word,” Trombino says. Trombino is leaving it up to their customers to decide if they want to brave the elements in their patio. However, Sadie’s will keep theirs closed for the next two days, at least.

