ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to particulate matter in the are Tuesday. The health alert is effective Tuesday, April 4, from 10:20 a.m. until 9 p.m. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), particulate matter is also known as particle pollution and is made up of particles of solids or liquids that may be in the air.

Types of particles:

Dust

Dirt

Soot

Smoke

Drops of liquid

The CDC says inhaling particles can lead to eye irritation, lung and throat irritation and trouble breathing. To avoid particle pollution and potential side effects, the CDC says to limit outdoor activities.

City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

For more information visit Albuquerque’s Health Alert information page.