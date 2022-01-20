StretchLab stresses the importance of stretching

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The StretchLab is New Mexico’s new health and wellness center that is providing one on one assisted stretch sessions to people of all ages. Manager Jasmine Ziska explains the importance of stretching and what StretchLab has to offer.

They often help people who come in with back pain. However, people that are experiencing pain from typing at their desk or who have stiff shoulders may also benefit from their stretching techniques. Ziska also adds that stretching can help release tension that could be holding people back from enjoying life.

