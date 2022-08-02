ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central.

The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure improvements. The councilors also voted to extend the designation a few blocks south of Central on that stretch into the brick light district. According to a council report, problems in that area have included substandard buildings, a lack of adequate housing and business closures.