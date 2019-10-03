Stretch of Central Ave. sees congestion with new traffic timing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque says traffic lights along Central are now fixed after drivers reported sitting in bumper to bumper traffic.

More than 225 bus drivers are training on the ART buses and learning how to use the traffic signals along Central. The city changed the timing of the lights to help the buses adjust to the flow of traffic.

However, drivers say it left them catching every red light and often sitting through multiple cycles of each light between Coors and Rio Grande along Central. The city says the lights have been readjusted and are back to normal.