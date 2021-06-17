Streetlights falling along ART route prompt city lawsuit

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is suing the company that manufactured the lights along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus routes, citing they’re falling off. The lawsuit states the 25-pound lights are falling from their posts and posing a threat to the public.

It says ill-fitting screws and other things, allowed the fixture to move, causing the lights to fall. As of last week, at least 46 streetlights had fallen. The city is asking for more than $12 million from environmental lighting from Architecture Inc. to offset repair costs. There have been no reported injuries from the falling lights. The city began ART service in November of 2019.

Full Lawsuit

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES