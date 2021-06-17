Streetlights falling along ART route prompt city lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is suing the company that manufactured the lights along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus routes, citing they’re falling off. The lawsuit states the 25-pound lights are falling from their posts and posing a threat to the public.

It says ill-fitting screws and other things, allowed the fixture to move, causing the lights to fall. As of last week, at least 46 streetlights had fallen. The city is asking for more than $12 million from environmental lighting from Architecture Inc. to offset repair costs. There have been no reported injuries from the falling lights. The city began ART service in November of 2019.

Full Lawsuit