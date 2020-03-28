Street signs go up along newly renamed ‘Avenida Dolores Huerta’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque recently voted to rename Bridge, between Fourth Street and Isleta, in honor of the late civil rights leader and New Mexican.

Huerta is known for her fierce advocacy on behalf of farmworkers, immigrants, and women. A dedication ceremony was scheduled for this week but was canceled because of the health crisis.

However, the street signs have gone up. At Fourth Street, Avendia Dolores Huerta shares the sign with Avenida Cesar Chavez, which stretches to the east, in honor of the late two leaders who fought side by side for workers’ rights.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources