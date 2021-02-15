Street Safe New Mexico works to help those who are homeless amid winter conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local groups are still working to give blankets and gloves to the homeless in Albuquerque. Street Safe New Mexico says it offered to take people to the Westside shelter up until the last shuttle at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

Now, the agency along with the groups Albuquerque Mutual Aid, Fight for Our Lives, Albuquerque Police Department’s Valley Command, and Light in the Night Community Outreach are still handing out gloves, blankets, and other items. “Those people who chose to be out here or who couldn’t go in the shelter for one reason or another, we want to support them, keep them safe, keep them warm, keep them alive through the night because the last cold weather snap we had in October took the lives of three people overnight,” said Street Safe New Mexico Executive Director Christine Barber.

The organization says even after this cold snap they’re always accepting donations at their big blue donations box located at 120 Jefferson Street northeast.