ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously.

Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely reduce the population of feral or unowned cats. They loan humane traps to the caretaker of the cats and teach them how to use those traps. The caretaker then brings the cats to the 1616 Eubank Blvd NE clinic, where they provide surgical sterilization, vaccines, and primary veterinary care. Each cat also receives an ear tip, a universal visual identifier for a street cat who has been through a TNR program. After an overnight recovery period at our facility and a warm meal, the caretaker returns the cats to their original home and continues to provide food and shelter for the cats.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, visit streetcathub.org.