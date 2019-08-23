Stranger returns Albuquerque teen’s lost wallet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The kindness of a stranger is spreading smiles across the metro. Online, people cannot believe the lengths someone went to, to help a local high school student — and that teen really can’t believe it either.

“Who does that nowadays? There are not many people who would do that,” said 16-year-old Victor Marquez.

Wednesday afternoon, after a busy day of class and practice for the Manzano High School soccer team, Marquez went to the Walmart on Eubank to pick up his mom’s prescription. “I was kinda like rushing to get home,” said Marquez.

In his haste, he left his wallet and the prescription on the roof, and drove all the way home. “I had just pulled up right there, and I’m like, where’s my wallet? Where’s all the stuff? I’m like, oh no, I left it at Walmart,” said Marquez.

Marquez quickly drove back, but the prescription had been run over and his wallet was nowhere to be seen. “I had no sign of my wallet, and I was just like, yeah, they stole it,” said Marquez.

Luckily, Marquez’s stroke of bad luck didn’t last long. “I was at school today and my sister sent me a message, and she was like, ‘there are still good people around,'” said Marquez.

Waiting for him at home was his wallet with everything inside, and well wishes from the stranger. A note read: “This wallet was found by Walmart. We tried to drop it off (but the) gate was closed. I hope it finds Victor. Good luck & God Bless you.”

“There are some good people out there,” said Marquez.

The stranger paid almost $8 to quickly ship the wallet to Marquez since his front gate was locked when they tried to drop it off.

“Most people won’t even give you a dollar,” said Marquez.

There was no name or return address on the package. So, Marquez just has this to say to whoever sent him his wallet back:

“If you’re watching this and you’re the person who returned it, thank you very much. I appreciate that. There are not that many good people out here,” said Marquez.