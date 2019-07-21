Stranger donates school supplies to APS teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque Public Schools teacher says she received help from a stranger to get her classroom ready for the coming school year.

“It’s just amazing that someone would do this for us,” said Janay Wilson.

Third-grade teacher Wilson says she’s used to spending a lot out of pocket for school supplies for her low-income students at Barcelona Elementary. However, this year, someone she doesn’t know reached out to her on Facebook saying she wanted to donate all of the school supplies needed for her 27 students.

She says these supplies go a long way.

“It fills my heart with joy knowing somebody out there did this for my students that way there’s no worries in the classroom. That way they can fulfill all their academic goals,” said Wilson.

The items donated include notebooks, pencils, markers, and more.