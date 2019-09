ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Texas family of eight who was stranded in Albuquerque is closer to their destination after some help from a local hot dog vendor.

Mark Bracken, who sells hot dogs downtown, says the family was trying to get to Washington state but was stranded with little money and no food. So Bracken made some calls to the Albuquerque Police Department and others for help.

APD along with Block By Block and Hopeworks fed the family and collected enough money for eight bus tickets.