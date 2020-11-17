Story Riders connects kids to cycling, the community, and environment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Story Riders aims to boost kids’ physical health, emotional health, and well-being through cycling and a connection to their communities. Due to COVID-19, they have postponed the remainder of their fall sessions to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

Program Manager Marco Sandoval discusses how they’ve shifted gears to focus on their 2021 programs and how the community can help them out. Story Riders is a free bilingual program that operates in public schools to get children outside riding bikes and engaging in the community.

Students ride bikes to the Bosque, learn bicycle safety, how to perform basic maintenance on their bikes, and learn how to cycle. Additionally, children in the program will engage with the community through mentorship, observations, and interviewing community members. Story Riders began in 2017 at Dolores Gonzales Elementary and has since grown to include Reginald Chavez Elementary and Valle Vista Elementary.

After receiving notice that Albuquerque Public Schools programs were not going to be allowed to operate on school campuses, the program formalized a partnership and lease agreement with Casa Barelas, a nonprofit that has opened their space to the program. This has allowed Story Riders to create a centralized location to expand the program and establish its first official bike shop.

Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in program interest. Story Riders now offers a Parent Bike Ride that allows parents to participate in the experience alongside their students for one day.

Story Riders is in need of bicycle donations and has staff and interns focusing on refurbishing bicycles for programs in 2021. You can drop off bicycles and bike-related items Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casa Barelas at 1024 Fourth Street in Albuquerque. For more information on Story Riders, visit centerofsouthwestculture.org/storyriders or visit Story Riders’ Facebook page.

