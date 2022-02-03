ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a busy 24 hours for first responders, dealing with crashes, serious traffic jams, and road closures that left drivers stranded. First responders had their work cut out for them with yesterday’s storm.

“Driving eastbound into the city, I saw a ton of traffic westbound that was blocked up, a lot of two-wheel drive vehicles, trying to navigate really steep icy hills,” said Officer Chase Jewell, with the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD responded to more than 50 crashes in a thirteen-hour period, starting last night at 5, of those crashes, only 3 of them resulted in injuries. They were still responding to more crashes Thursday morning, including one along Lead and University.

State Police stayed busy too, responding to about 54 crashes before 11 o’clock last night. A few of those forced the closure of I-40 near Santa Rosa, leaving drivers stuck on the highway for hours.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department spent up to seven hours on Sandia Crest Road, trying to clear a fatal crash scene. A truck rolled off the road and fell about one hundred feet down the mountain. The treacherous conditions and a high number of emergency calls forced BCSO to resume that recovery this morning.

“We had to get out of there, the weather got very dangerous,” said Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “Conditions were just too severe for first responders to make their way down, and recover that body,” Fuller explained.

I-40 westbound was also closed between Atrisco Vista, and the Route 66 Casino this morning. BCSO was dealing with a few crashes along that stretch of road, at least one of them involving a semi. BCSO says they responded to nearly 30 crashes before six o’clock yesterday evening, that number has likely doubled.

One of the people in that crash on the crest was taken to UNMH. There has been no update on their condition, that road remains closed.