ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries which supports about 35,000 people a year. The nonprofit provides free groceries for locals in need thanks to the support of local food drives, financial gifts and volunteers who make all the work possible.

Storehouse NM will be hosting a Sip & Shop fundraiser. The event will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Weems Gallery & Framing. The event will include items for sale like jewelry, pottery, art and more. 20% of the proceeds will go to the baby campaign for the Storehouse. Donations are also accepted on their website at StorehouseNM.org.

According to Storehouse NM one in five kids are hungry in New Mexico. Once a month families are able to go and get food from their location. The Storehouse will always be sure to ask families if there is a baby in the home. They will provide baby formula, baby food and diapers to local families as part of their work fighting hunger throughout New Mexico. Families will also get an extra box of items for their babies, which is huge for young families.

For more information, visit storehousenm.org.