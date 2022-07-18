ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some wonderful local breweries along with Albertson’s market have teamed up to create and brew a custom beer for Storehouse New Mexico as a fundraiser. Storehouse provides food for 40,000 hungry New Mexicans a year on average.

“The state ranks among the worst for food insecurity and on a regular basis, 1 in 4 children do not have enough to eat,” according to Storehouse New Mexico’s website.

Three local craft brewers, Steel Bender Brewyard, Street Brewery, and Sierra Blanca Brewery came together to make a collaboration to make a unique beer to benefit Storehouse. It’s called ‘One for 5’ because every dollar raised will provide five meals to local people in need. The 2022 release of ‘One for 5’ is a west coast IPA. HBC 586, balanced with mosaic, sabro, and citra hops. Piney, fruity, citrus-forward, floral, and grapefruit with a dank finish.

The 4-packs for ‘One for 5’ beer will also be available in Storehouse retail partner Albertsons. Locations all around the state like Albuquerque, Rop Rancho, Los Lunas, Santa Fe, and Taos, 100% of the profits from retail will be donated to Storehouse.

If you aren’t a beer drinker you can also support the Storehouse by donating online at www.StorehouseNM.org. For more information visit their website.