ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Storehouse New Mexico is in need of food donations. They provide food on averge for 40,000 hungry New Mexicans annually, and approximtely 1/3 of the clients are children. “I can say that our shelfs in our pantry are more bare than I ever seen them in the seven years I been there.” said Jill Beets, representtive in the organization.

The state ranks among the worst for food insecurity. The Storehouse relies on donations and volunteers to feed local families, so food and financial donations are critical to keep it in operations. Beets explained, that during the summer is when families count on them the most since school is out.

They accept all types of dontations. It could be simple as a couple of cans or if any business wants to do a food drive they provide boxes with their logos. People can also donate money to the organization.

Their hours of operations are from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. all you need to do is drop off at their back door. They are located 106 Broadway Blvd SE.

For more informations about Storehouse New Mexico and how to donate visit their website.