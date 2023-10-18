ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local charity got a big financial boost Wednesday thanks to Alberstons. The grocery store donated more than $30,000 to Storehouse New Mexico, one of the largest food pantries in the state. The money came from customer donations over ten days in September.

The donation will help provide 151,000 meals. “People were buying their groceries, and in turn, they’re going to buy groceries for families in need,” said Jill Beets, Marketing Representative for Storehouse New Mexico.

The food pantry helps tens of thousands of people a year.