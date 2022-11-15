ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state.

The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10131 Coors Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. If you can’t make it, you can still help local families by donating to the campaign. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico are matching donations up to $45,000.

Storehouse New Mexico provides free groceries for 40,000 hungry New Mexicans annually, on average, from infants to seniors. Founded in 1976 in Albuquerque, the mission remains important. Hunger and poverty are is huge societal issues in New Mexico. The state ranks among the worst for food insecurity. Nearly 20% of New Mexicans wonder where their next meal will come from, and 1 in 4 children do not have enough to eat. If you need food before Thanksgiving, these are the dates they are open.

