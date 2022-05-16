ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries. They provide food for 40,000 New Mexicans a year. They have an upcoming event to raise funds to continue the work that they do.

‘Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show‘ is happening on May 22 at the Alberton’s on 2801 Eubank Blvd NE. The event will include a poker run, the ability to win cash prizes, 250+ car show, entertainment, and an after-party. Attendees can sign up to take part in the poker run for $20, the car show for $20, or a combo entry for $30. Each dollar raised from the event will provide five meals for Storehouse New Mexico’s food pantry.

Individuals who are participating in the car show can be eligible for awards. There are still spots available to sign up. For more information, visit https://storehousenm.org/.