ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexico families the pandemic and now inflation is making it difficult to put food on their tables. Now a local food bank, that they rely on, is having a hard time stocking their shelves with food.

Storehouse New Mexico has been feeding the needy in the community for the past four decades, but the past few years have been a struggle. First, they were hit hard as many struggled to make ends meet during the height of the pandemic.

Jill Beets, a marketing rep for Storehouse, says the organization is facing a new challenge, inflation. “I’ve been involved with Storehouse for seven years and have never seen our shelves as low as they are. Which is a scary prospect,” said Beets.

With prices driving up less people are able to give donations, meaning less food to give out to those who need it most. “It’s very troubling to think that the amount of food we’re going to be able to give is going to be potentially less,” said Beets.

It’s not just people donating less. Stores that partner with Storehouse also have less items to give. They have seen an increase in the number of families needing help, and with summer here kids are going to be spending more time at home. “Heading into the summer months a lot of local families that would be considered the working poor count on us in the summer, when they don’t the rest of the year. Because their children are fed through the meal programs,” said Beets.

It’s left Storehouse to send out one of their biggest pleas for help. “We’re really hopeful that local businesses, service club, even individuals will think about giving the storehouse and other food pantries food,” said Beets.

As they wait for donations to start flowing in again, they continue to find ways to make sure New Mexico families are fed. ‘Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show‘ is happening on May 22 at the Alberton’s on 2801 Eubank Blvd NE. Each dollar raised from the event will provide five meals for Storehouse New Mexico’s food pantry.