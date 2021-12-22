Storehouse New Mexico: Helping feed those in need

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has some of the worst hunger statistics in the nation and the pandemic has only made it worse. KRQE News 13 talked to a local food bank that is working hard to make sure no New Mexicans are going hungry. Juanita Higareda started volunteering at Storehouse New Mexico in 2014. The non-profit was founded more than four decades ago with one specific goal in mind.

Now 45 years later, Storehouse New Mexico provides more than 1.6 million meals annually. In year two of the pandemic, the spirit of giving has never been more important. Individuals like Jeff Garber say sometimes his food stamps don’t last throughout the month. For many, it’s about more than just food. It’s a place they can rely on.

If you would like to donate to Storehouse New Mexico or another local food bank, visit https://map.tacklehunger.org/