ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.

Scouting for food is an ongoing annual service project for Scouts BSA/Cub Scouts which has been helping communities for more than 30 years. Local scouts work with hunger organizations in their communities. Last year, the scouts in Albuquerque held a food drive to benefit the Storehouse, collecting enough food and cash to provide over 11,000 meals.

With the rising cost of groceries and fuel this year, more families have been counting on them to get food. They have been seeing close to 200 households come through the pantry which is well above their average. Lots of the working poor in our community barely make ends meet. They are happy to be there to help and appreciate the Scouts for being part of that effort. 1 in 4 children is going hungry in our community and our state ranks among the worst for adult food insecurity, too.

If you need food, the Storehouse is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. They are located at 106 Broadway SE, just south of Central Avenue on Broadway. If you want to learn more about their work or how to get food or donate to this Scouting for Food campaign, visit their website at www.StorehouseNM.org.

