Storehouse Food Pantry receives $40K check to continue feeding families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A local food pantry received a check for more than $40,000. Sandia Federal Credit Union teamed up with Storehouse New Mexico on the FACE the Hunger Challenge.

FACE stands for Feeding Area Children Everyday. Their goal was to raise funds and awareness about he daily need in the community.

The money comes at an especially difficult time. “Sandia Area came by to drop off the final check for that campaign in the amount of $40,065 and that in addition to the food the donated creates over 200,000 meals for people in need,” said Charissa Inman senior development coordinator for Storehouse.

Public donations were matched by the Sandia Federal Credit Union. The Storehouse reports that the pandemic has worsened the struggle with hunger in New Mexico and currently one in three children in the state are going hungry. Every $1 raised provides five meals to someone in need with a $25 gift feeding a child for a month and $100 feeding a family of four.