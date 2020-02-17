Store your reading materials and go clutter-free with help from More than Organized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Many of us deal with clutter and while it can build up over time, much of it includes items that you need to read and review such as magazines, newspapers, catalogs, handouts, flyers, books, articles and newsletters. Certified professional organizer and simplicity expert Miriam Ortiz y Pino with More than Organized visits the set to show how to gather these items without being overwhelmed.

Miriam explains that most mail is marketing material and generally doesn’t need to be reviewed. She goes on to say that most people are compelled to keep magazines in order to stay informed.

“We want to think of ourselves as informed and by owning the information in the magazine it makes us feel like we are informed. Our brain likes to trick us into thinking we already read it, or that it’s going to change our life if we do,” said Miriam.

She says to avoid doing this, start a rotation system by getting rid of a catalog each time you receive a new one from the same company. Magazine holders are useful tools to have if you must hang on to multiple catalogs or papers as they can also be categorized for multiple purposes.

Miriam also encourages people to store reading materials where you would read as opposed to leaving items on kitchen tables and counters. For more information on decluttering your home and help organizing your time and space, visit More than Organized online.