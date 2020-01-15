Stop sign goes missing in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a crash waiting to happen. Someone took off with a stop sign and even the pole. Now, an Albuquerque neighborhood wants it back before someone gets hurt.

“We definitely need stop signs because there’s a lot of traffic coming up the street from Yale and there’s a lot of traffic coming up the street from Coal,” said neighbor Vincent King.

The stop sign also marked the streets in the University area. Neighbors don’t know when it went missing, but say it used to be placed in the now-empty hole at the corner of Stanford and Garfield.

Neighbors are worried the missing sign will cause traffic problems. KRQE News 13 noticed a lot of drivers making rolling stops. Neighbors said there’s been a spike in crime in the area and are not surprised to see a sign, along with its pole, go missing. Others wonder if kids were pulling a prank.

“I don’t understand if there was one standing there and how it got removed, so I’m a little bit confused,” said King.

The city said it has about 4,900 miles of roads to look after and wasn’t aware of this missing sign until KRQE News 13 called on Tuesday. The city said it will replace the sign the next day. The city adds if anyone notices a missing street sign to call 311.