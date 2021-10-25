Stolen spider from Halloween display returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen Halloween decoration is returned with an apology note. Surveillance video shows a young woman take off with a spider from an elaborate Halloween display at Jessica Killingsworth’s house. The spider has since been returned along with an apology note.

In the note, the person admits to being the driver, not the woman seen stealing the spider. The person also says “this isn’t like me. It was a spur of the moment decision.” KRQE News 13 called a number left on the note, the person said she has since also spoken to the homeowner, in person, to apologize.