ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen classic show car is back with its owner. Porfie Maldonado says his 1937 Business Man Coupe and the trailer it was in were stolen from his auto collision shop near I-25 and Gibson earlier this week.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they found the stolen car in the area of Coors and Los Padillas in the south valley on Wednesday. It was returned to Maldinado. No one has been charged and the trailer has not yet been found.