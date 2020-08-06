Still no arrests after rioters cause downtown damage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two months after rioters caused major damage downtown, no one has been arrested for it. After peaceful Black Lives Matter groups protested, others went looking to cause trouble by started fires on Central. Two men were caught on camera smashing windows. Vandals also spray-painted graffiti on buildings.

One restaurant owner estimated his business sustained nearly $30,000 in damage. Despite the video, Albuquerque Police say they have not made any arrests for the damage.

