Steps women can take to make sure they stay healthy during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – It is extremely important for all women, especially those with underlying health conditions and women 65 years and older to take care of their health. Jeanine Patterson, a registered nurse from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico about how important it is for women of all ages to make health their priority.

Patterson suggests that women need to read “real food,” meaning things that grow from the earth like vegetables and fruits. She also encourages women to exercise and just move around. Another thing she says women need to drink a lot of water each day. Patterson also says women need to get enough sleep each day, roughly seven to eight hours of sleep daily to help repair your body.

The CDC website and healthywomen.org have great information and tools for supporting women’s health.

What is the most important thing for women to remember now about women’s health?

Take care of your body and mind.

Talk to your healthcare provider

Maintain a healthy weight.

Get and stay active regularly

Eat heart-healthy, well-balanced meals and snacks.

Find healthy ways to manage stress.

Practice good sleep habits to improve your mental and physical health and boost your immune system.

Look out for your lungs

What steps can women take to make sure they stay healthy?

Women should make sure they are getting their recommended screenings and preventive care.

Protect your health by getting the care you need to prevent disease, disability, and injuries.

Regular check-ups are important.

Preventive care can keep disease away or detect problems early, when treatment is more effective.

Talk to your health care provider to learn about what screenings and exams you need and when.

Learn what you can do before your next appointment, like review your family health history and write down any questions or issues you may have, and take it with you.

How can women take these steps to get healthy?

The key is to find what works for you. It’s not always easy to take steps for better health, and every woman has her own approach.