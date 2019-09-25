Stepfather of Renezmae Calzada expected in court for unrelated case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The stepfather of Renezmae Calzada is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Malcolm Torres is currently being held on warrants for not complying with his sentencing requirements after a DWI conviction. Wednesday’s hearing will discuss having a possible release hearing.

Five-year-old Renezmae Calzada was last seen with Torres who went missing earlier this month. Her body was later found along the Rio Grande.

Officials say right now, Torres has not been charged with anything in the Calzada case and they have no suspects. The FBI is leading the investigation.