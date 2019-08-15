Stepfather of Omaree Varela returns to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Stephen Casaus, the stepfather of Omaree Varela, is scheduled to be resentenced for the boy’s death on Thursday.

His defense team is fighting to at least cut his sentence in half. Omaree’s mother, Synthia kicked the 9-year-old to death in 2013. Casaus was convicted of child abuse resulting in death for not calling 911.

Last year, the court of appeals overturned that conviction saying no one proved Omaree would have survived if Casaus had called 911. Casaus was initially sentenced to more than 30-years behind bars.

Prosecutors are trying to have him serve at least half of that, while the defense wants him to serve around ten years.