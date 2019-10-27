Live Now
Person of interest in death of Espanola girl released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española man considered a person-of-interest in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter has been released from jail in regards to another case.

Malcolm Torres was sentenced to 64 days in MDC for violating conditions in two DWI cases. Today, the jail says he only had to serve half of that because the court awarded him good time.

Torres was the last person to reportedly see 5-year-old Renezmae before she disappeared last month and was later found dead in the river. No one has been charged in the girl’s death.

