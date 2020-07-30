‘Step Up for Popejoy’ fundraiser aims to fill gaps left by cancellation, postponement of shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico, performing arts centers have been forced to close their doors including the Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque. Since they haven’t been able to put on shows, they decided to launch a new fundraising initiative to help with the organization’s cash flow for the next few months. Director of Popejoy, Tom Tkach discusses the campaign “Step Up for Popejoy” and how you can help.

To make a contribution to “Step up for Popejoy”, visit PopejoyPresents.com.

