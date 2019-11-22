‘STEM Southwest Podcast’ aims to solve STEM crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One year ago “Be Greater Than Average” CEO Shelly Gruening and Bob Gruening launched the “STEM Southwest Podcast” to bring more awareness to the current STEM crisis. The podcast also recognizes the unique accomplishments of STEM professionals throughout the southwest.

The podcast has guests from Intel, and VEX robotics, astronauts from Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic company as well as students involved in STEM competitions.

Shelly Gruening says they have a big following from not only people in the southwest part of the United States but also in the United Kingdom and other countries.

The duo also says they let their guests dive deep into what they do to help kids see what types of jobs are available out there. By diving deep into each guest’s job or background it can help kids relate and start thinking of things they might want to do within the STEM field.

Each Sunday the newest episode is released. Sign up to get emails on when the latest podcast is available.