ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora and Sandia National Labs are partnering to bring ‘STEM First Responders Day‘. The idea is to have kids meet first responders and learn how they use STEM in their work with robotics, forensics, and other advanced technology tools for the betterment of our community.

The STEM First Responders Day will be an event held at Explora to showcase STEM jobs and activities that occur every day. Although they tend to think of the jobs they do as something very physical, in addition to strength, they require a lot of STEM knowledge in order to do their jobs. For this event, the volunteers are planning to showcase many of the exciting technologies in getting an education as well as careers in STEM, as well as the direct positive impacts they can make in their respective communities.

The STEM Day will be June 24 from 10 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Explora 1701 Mountain RD NW Albuquerque, NM 87104. For more information visit cabq.gov.