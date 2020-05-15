Steelbridge continues to help the community during coronaviurs pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Steelbridge is not a soup kitchen or a homeless shelter. Instead, it’s a transformation center. Steelbridge offers a program that incorporates counseling, behavioral health services, spiritual guidance and other solutions to break the cycles of poverty, addiction and trauma.

Steelbridge was originally called the Albuquerque Rescue Mission and has been helping the community since 1954. Four years ago they rebranded themselves and changed their name to Steelbridge.

Executive Director Travis Clark says the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way they help people, but they are continuing to serve the community. He says during the second week of the closure, the Central Grill owner contacted him. The two got together and organized packed breakfast and lunches for children in rural communities.

Clark says Steelbridge has also delivered food boxes to families on the Navajo Nation.