ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This is Steel Bender’s third year being recognized at the annual Craft Beer Marketing Awards “Crushies”. The CBMAS was developed to recognize and award the very best marketing in the brewing industry across the world.

This year, Steel Bender won Gold for The Americas in the Best Can Design/Printed Cans for their ‘Mañana Hazy IPA’ can. This is an annual campaign that we started in 2019, brewing a collaboration beer with Sierra Blanca Brewing and Second Street Brewery, canning it, and selling it around New Mexico through One for 5’s exclusive retail partner, Albertsons Market.