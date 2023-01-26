ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum’s next STEAM night theme is “It’s Electric.”

The Saturday, Jan. 28 event explores the science and technology of lasers, tesla coils, less, and food electricity, in a fun-filled evening with a live DJ and demonstrations by the Air Force Research Lab and Science Girl Lab. STEAM is very important to teach kids at a young age, as expressed Melissa Alderete, founder of Science Girls Lab. Events like these get kids involved in fun activities and they are aware that these kinds of activities could also be a career in the future.

STEAM Night will be at the Balloon Museum, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Once they are done everyone is welcome to explore the Museum. You can purchase tickets here.

