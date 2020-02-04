Steal hearts with a Singing Valentine this holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Are you looking to make a lasting impression on your significant other this Valentine’s Day? In Albuquerque, you can leave your sweetheart speechless with the gift of song.

Tony Sparks, Bob Lawson, Michael Busse, and Tim MacAlpine visit the set to showcase how Albuquerque Singing Valentines can make this holiday special for you. On February 13 and 14, this talented quartet will appear at the place of your choosing in the Albuquerque Metro area, including Rio Rancho.

The quartet will also arrive bearing gifts of flowers, candy and a card with your personal sentiment as they share the gift of song. Additional fees apply for same-day orders, additional gifts, or if travel is outside of the metro area.

Singing valentines cost $60 with a portion of this year’s proceeds being donated to Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative to support The New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp. A singing valentine is also available by phone anywhere in the United States for just $10.

Make a reservation for your Singing Valentine online or call 505-323-SING(7464).