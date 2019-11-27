Stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday with ‘Take a Ride on Us’ program

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo county want to keep you safe on the roads this Thanksgiving with their “Take a Ride on Us” program.

Ben Lewinger, chairman of the Bernalillo County DWI Planning Council discusses the program and how you can take advantage of a free Uber ride this holiday.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, through 3 a.m. on December 2, Albuquerque metro residents can enter the code ABQTURKEY19 on the Uber app to receive a credit of up to $10 off of one trip. There will be a total of 2,000 trips available during the promotion.

Through the partnership of Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Ron Bell Injury Lawyers, and Uber, the program provides residents with a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during the Thanksgiving holiday in which alcohol consumption is common.

Since the start of the “Take a Ride on Us” in the summer of 2017, the program has provided more than 20,000 riders in the Albuquerque metro area with a safe ride option.