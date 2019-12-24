Stay safe this New Year’s Eve with ‘Take a Ride on Us’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost New Year’s Eve and many people will be out celebrating. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is partnering with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations and Uber to help to make sure people don’t drink and drive this New Year’s Eve.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program runs Dec. 27 through Jan 2. People can use the code ABQNYE19 to get up to $10 off a ride.

There are only 2,000 rides available.

Since Christmas 2018, the program has provided thousands of safe rides home to New Mexican’s living in the Albuquerque metro area.