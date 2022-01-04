Stay safe online this year with cyber security tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cyber security is often overlooked with millions of dollars stolen from New Mexicans each year. However, prevention can be easy.

While cyber security is important year-round, it is especially crucial after the holidays as many people receive new internet-connected devices. The first step is to update your WiFi password.

Ameko explains that the best passwords to use are ones that have 12 characters, upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Ameko suggests people use phrases they can remember and incorporate symbols and characters into that.

Changing your passwords often also helps prevent security breaches.

Businesses with an internet connection are encouraged to patch their equipment to ensure routers and switches are up to date. This can also be done with the help of a cyber security professional.

Heading into tax season, Ameko also warns of scammers who will try to make contact via email and text. Ameko reminds individuals that if it’s too good to be true, it most likely isn’t and to be wary of scammers trying to access personal information.

For more information on how to stay safe online and what to do if you become a victim, visit cabq.gov/abqonline. The Department of Senior Affairs also has a Senior Tech Help Line available.