Statewide Virtual Juneteenth Celebration kicks off on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and state of New Mexico will be holding its first Statewide Virtual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Instead of a physical event, the community is invited to participate in a day of live music, spoken word, and dance to celebrate the end of formal slavery in America.

The virtual event will take place online from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featured guests will include gospel and a George Floyd tribute by recording artist Rosalind Jones, Kingdom Sounds, and the New Mexico Mass Choir, Pamelya Herndon on Census 2020, The Syndicate ABQ, Fredrick & Company, Trey Vision and more.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It has also been a New Mexico state holiday since 2006.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has also ordered state flags to half-staff in observation of Juneteenth. The state flag will be flown at half-staff starting at sundown Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 20.

Latest Video