State’s second $1 million Powerball winner claims prize

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who won New Mexico’s second $1 million-winning Powerball ticket has come forward. E. Alakbarov of Albuquerque claimed his winnings on Thursday.

According to a news release, Alakbarov was unaware he had a winning ticket for almost three weeks. He won the $1 million prize from the January 23 drawing. He says he often waits a couple months to check his tickets.

Officials say Alakbarov’s winning ticket included his favorite lucky numbers. He bought his ticket at the Circle K at 2934 Eubank Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. He plans on paying off his student loans and finish college with the prize money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES