State’s second $1 million Powerball winner claims prize

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who won New Mexico’s second $1 million-winning Powerball ticket has come forward. E. Alakbarov of Albuquerque claimed his winnings on Thursday.

According to a news release, Alakbarov was unaware he had a winning ticket for almost three weeks. He won the $1 million prize from the January 23 drawing. He says he often waits a couple months to check his tickets.

Officials say Alakbarov’s winning ticket included his favorite lucky numbers. He bought his ticket at the Circle K at 2934 Eubank Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. He plans on paying off his student loans and finish college with the prize money.