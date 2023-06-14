ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new multi-purpose sports court is coming to Albuquerque, courtesy of LEGO. The brightly colored, 50’x84′ multi-purpose court will be used for open play, with lighting, fencing, goals, benches, ADA-compliant, and lockers.

LEGO Systems, Inc. and the U.S. Soccer Foundation (FNDN) partnered up to open the first permanent, state-of-the-art play court in New Mexico. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the HB & Lucille Horn Family YMCA at 4901 Indian School Rd. Members of New Mexico United will be in attendance.

Ongoing maintenance for the court will be done by the local YMCA. People will have access via programs to members and non-members through the local HB & Lucille Horn Family YMCA. Hours of operation will be the same as the YMCA – Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.