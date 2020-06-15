State’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department donates food to families in need during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Many people are in need of groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez from New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department talked about their new food boxing operation and the success it’s seen so far.

By the end of the month, Hotrum-Lopez says this operation will have provided more than half a million meals. St. Pius High School in Albuquerque has let the state department take over their gymnasium where you’ll find a “social distancing” assembly line, staffed with volunteers putting together boxes. The boxes contain a 14 day supply of food.

In total, the department has distributed more than 35,000 boxes to low-income, homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. They also transitioned their usual congregate meals to pick-ups, so Senior Center clients could drive through or pick-up their meals to go.

The State of New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department also thanked the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, St. Pius High School, Bernalillo County, CYFD, and Tax and Rev., and many other organizations and state departments who have helped with the food box operation.

In addition to getting food to seniors who are homebound, the state department knows that residents inside nursing homes and long-term care facilities are very vulnerable. They have increased testing capacity, access to PPE supplies, and supported with staffing. Now, they need Ombudsman- volunteers who advocate for residents and their rights

According to the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, an Ombudsman can take as little as three hours a week. The title Ombudsman is pulled from the Swedish language, meaning “carrier of the message”. The program is comprised of volunteers who are trained and certified to advocate for the rights of residents in licensed nursing and assisted living facilities.

The department needs more than 250 Ombudsman volunteers from across New Mexico. There are more than 340 facilities in the state. More information can be found at NMAging.state.nm.us under News & Events.