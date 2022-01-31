ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wants to gather input on what to do with the money recovered from the Gold King Mine settlement. The state received $1 million after the mine seeped dangerous chemicals into the Animas River six years ago.

Officials are considering four projects to spend that money on a boat ramp on the river, a new Festival Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Farmington, a soil restoration project, and an irrigation system upgrade. If you would like to make a comment, contact the Office of Natural Resources trustee.

The public comment period starts on Jan. 31 and ends on Mar. 2. Comments should be addressed to Michelle Hunter, New Mexico Office of Natural Resources Trustee, at nm.onrt@state.nm.us or at 121 Tijeras Avenue NE, Suite 1000, Albuquerque, NM 87102, and should reference Draft Restoration Plan for the Gold King Mine Release.

Comments must be received in writing on or before 5 p.m. on Mar. 2. Written comments received during the public comment period will be evaluated by ONRT and incorporated into the Final Restoration Plan, as appropriate.