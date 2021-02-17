State responds to motion to dismiss charges against Fabian Gonzales

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking a judge to deny a request to dismiss the case against a man for his alleged involvement in the Victoria Martens case. Fabian Gonzales is accused of dismembering the body of Martens after her 2016 murder.

Last week, police mentioned Gonzales in an Amber Alert saying a woman accused of taking her children out of CYFD custody had been associated with him. In a new argument to dismiss Gonzales’s attorneys argued his right to a speedy trial continues to be violated. They argue that connecting him to the Amber Alert, could sway public opinion and possibly tainting a jury.

The state argues that Gonzales was never accused of being involved. The court allowed Gonzales to say out of jail and to live with the woman and her children.

